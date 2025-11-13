Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,564.56.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,307.98 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,295.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,403.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,279.59, for a total transaction of $3,838,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,524. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total transaction of $3,553,708.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,988,050.76. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,802 shares of company stock valued at $29,917,993. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

