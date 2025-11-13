AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $12,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $280,226,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,890 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,814,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,653,000 after acquiring an additional 143,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $30,453,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.