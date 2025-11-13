Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,800 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 175.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Lennox International by 125.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 52.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennox International from $501.00 to $493.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $545.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $598.00 to $555.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.17.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $476.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.11 and its 200-day moving average is $562.77. Lennox International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $466.88 and a 1-year high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,714.85. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

