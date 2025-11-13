Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,052,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,198,607,000 after buying an additional 150,438 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $695,645,000 after acquiring an additional 193,442 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,945,702 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $570,233,000 after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,733,481 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $539,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $470,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,400 shares of company stock worth $7,359,462. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.64.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

