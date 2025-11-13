Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,809,000 after buying an additional 137,420 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 45,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

