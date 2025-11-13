Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.