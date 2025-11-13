Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $283.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.89.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $269.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.73, for a total transaction of $2,777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 522,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,100,038.50. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 931,388 shares of company stock worth $216,578,628. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

