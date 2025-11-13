denkapparat Operations GmbH Has $361,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

denkapparat Operations GmbH cut its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $153.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.45.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

