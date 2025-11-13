Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,079,000 after buying an additional 153,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after acquiring an additional 50,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.51 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.84.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.