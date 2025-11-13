SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,989,000 after buying an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 596,819 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 180,735 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 147,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,056,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SLYV stock opened at $90.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

