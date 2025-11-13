Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Sells $1,014,114.16 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.63, for a total value of $1,014,114.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,434,448.72. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.34 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Lumentum by 4,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lumentum from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.