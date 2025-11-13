Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GMAB. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

GMAB opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 124.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

