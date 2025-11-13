LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citizens Jmp currently has $23.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LC stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.51. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,461.34. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,020. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 1,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.