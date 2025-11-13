Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Major Shareholder Acquires $861,650.10 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Venture Globalharvest bought 72,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $861,650.10. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,237,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,412,072.48. The trade was a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Venture Globalharvest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 3,545 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $42,646.35.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest purchased 784 shares of Mission Produce stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $9,172.80.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Holdings Venture Globalharvest acquired 49,055 shares of Mission Produce stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $573,452.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $896.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Mission Produce from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,570,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,726 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1,889.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 33.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

