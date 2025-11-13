Cedar Woods Properties (ASX:CWP) Insider Sells A$530,857.80 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blackburne sold 59,580 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$8.91, for a total transaction of A$530,857.80.

Nathan Blackburne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 29th, Nathan Blackburne purchased 30,069 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$225,216.81.

On Friday, August 29th, Nathan Blackburne purchased 157,347 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.49 per share, with a total value of A$1,178,529.03.

Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend

About Cedar Woods Properties

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous Final dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Cedar Woods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.

Featured Stories

