Insider Buying: 360 Capital Group (ASX:TGP) Insider Buys A$300,618.47 in Stock

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 969,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$300,618.47.

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Tony Pitt bought 4,496,739 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$1,393,989.09.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 3,078,036 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$954,191.16.

On Thursday, October 16th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,148,641 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,216,078.71.

On Friday, October 10th, Tony Pitt acquired 2,614,485 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$810,490.35.

On Friday, October 3rd, Tony Pitt acquired 7,217,730 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$2,237,496.30.

On Friday, September 26th, Tony Pitt bought 22,387,330 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$6,940,072.30.

On Friday, September 19th, Tony Pitt bought 925,221 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of A$286,818.51.

360 Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.10, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a current ratio of 12.94.

360 Capital Group Increases Dividend

About 360 Capital Group

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 6,202.0%. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. 360 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.

