denkapparat Operations GmbH Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,264,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,878,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,662,000 after buying an additional 2,061,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $99,319,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Equitable by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,981,000 after acquiring an additional 879,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.11). Equitable had a positive return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -39.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $134,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,411.86. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 39,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,912,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 689,040 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,056.80. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,958 shares of company stock worth $9,362,262. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

