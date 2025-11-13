Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 70,823 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. EQ LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $675.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

