denkapparat Operations GmbH Sells 478 Shares of Acuity, Inc. $AYI

denkapparat Operations GmbH lowered its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Acuity were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Acuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,181,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Acuity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,098,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,286,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,237,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity by 34.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,910,000 after acquiring an additional 157,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Acuity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.17.

Acuity Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:AYI opened at $360.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $375.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.20.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.43%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

