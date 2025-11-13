Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $239,000 Investment in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica $ERJ

Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the first quarter worth approximately $276,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter valued at $84,931,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

NYSE:ERJ opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $67.44.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.37). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.