Everett Harris & Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

