Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after acquiring an additional 354,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,206,191,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $988,822,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.