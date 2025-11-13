denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys Shares of 1,452 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after acquiring an additional 416,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after buying an additional 145,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $159.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $138.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $133.69 and a one year high of $228.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

