Bailard Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after buying an additional 3,190,578 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,899 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 48,006,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,230 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,007,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $14,244,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

