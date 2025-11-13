denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys Shares of 1,756 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 34.5% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

NYSE BWXT opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average of $157.30. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

