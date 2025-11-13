denkapparat Operations GmbH Invests $250,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,795,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total transaction of $642,033.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,269.06. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $250.65.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $201.07 on Thursday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.55. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.42.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.Boston Beer’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

