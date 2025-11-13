Lear Corporation $LEA Shares Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Lear were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 486.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 0.0%

LEA stock opened at $109.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Lear Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.