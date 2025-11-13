Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 110 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th.
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
