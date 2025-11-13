Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Candel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,580,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 428,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,007,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 216,509 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 776,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

