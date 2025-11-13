Comparing Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) & Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Advanced Medical Isotope (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Medical Isotope -6,401.92% N/A -139.36% Main Street Capital 96.16% 12.70% 6.85%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Medical Isotope has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Advanced Medical Isotope shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Medical Isotope and Main Street Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Medical Isotope $30,000.00 1,364.00 -$2.91 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $622.90 million 8.48 $508.08 million $6.03 9.80

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advanced Medical Isotope and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Medical Isotope 0 0 0 0 0.00 Main Street Capital 0 5 2 0 2.29

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Given Main Street Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Advanced Medical Isotope.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Advanced Medical Isotope on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Medical Isotope

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides “one stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $5 million and $100 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $150 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $3 million and $75 million in annual EBITDA in between $3 million and $25 million in lower middle market $5 million and $75 million in credit solution. The firm’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

