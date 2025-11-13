Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

