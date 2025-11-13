Anteris Technologies Global (AVR) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) is one of 142 publicly-traded companies in the “MED INSTRUMENTS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Anteris Technologies Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.70 million -$76.29 million -3.27 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors $1.75 billion $196.07 million 5.03

Anteris Technologies Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Anteris Technologies Global. Anteris Technologies Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 1 0 4 0 2.60 Anteris Technologies Global Competitors 1180 3807 7144 267 2.52

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Anteris Technologies Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Anteris Technologies Global presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 324.16%. As a group, “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies have a potential upside of 18.77%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Anteris Technologies Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “MED INSTRUMENTS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Anteris Technologies Global Competitors -182.03% -90.29% -20.56%

About Anteris Technologies Global

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

