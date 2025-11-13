Critical Analysis: Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) vs. Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) and Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $203.07 million 6.20 -$54.84 million ($0.10) -75.90 Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica $2.53 billion 5.33 $450.70 million $3.17 20.64

Analyst Ratings

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica has higher revenue and earnings than Xeris Biopharma. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xeris Biopharma and Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 1 2 5 0 2.50 Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica 0 0 0 1 4.00

Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -5.88% N/A -4.66% Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Xeris Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica beats Xeris Biopharma on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.