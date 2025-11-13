Analyzing Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $752.76 million 8.25 -$75.55 million ($0.17) -215.24 Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.25 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A

Global-e Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online -3.37% -3.20% -2.35% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global-e Online and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 1 11 0 2.64 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Global-e Online currently has a consensus price target of $48.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.41%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Global-e Online beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

