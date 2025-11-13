Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

ELVN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $266,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 902,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,258,686.36. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $116,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 269,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,547.60. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,021,749 over the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.