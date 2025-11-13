United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

