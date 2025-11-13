United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on United Utilities Group
United Utilities Group Price Performance
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Utilities Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.