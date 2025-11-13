Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,561 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,701,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 9,748 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $1,123,359.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $980,577.16. This trade represents a 53.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,583 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.23.

Read Our Latest Report on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.