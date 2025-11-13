Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,082 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 126,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE REXR opened at $41.73 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

