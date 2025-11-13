T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX) Trading 48.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (BATS:NVDX – Get Free Report) traded up 48.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.2262 and last traded at $19.7850. 6,900,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 14,158,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $854.71 million, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66.

Get T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF by 4,864.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares in the last quarter.

About T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF

The T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF (NVDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of NVIDIA Corporation stock, less fees, and expenses. NVDX was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Rex 2X Long NVIDIA Daily Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.