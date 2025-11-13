Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Trading 5.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.17 and last traded at GBX 2.17. Approximately 1,303,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 658,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

Huddled Group Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a market cap of £8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.04.

Huddled Group (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (57) earnings per share for the quarter. Huddled Group had a negative net margin of 36.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK.

With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth.

