Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Franklin Bitcoin ETF (BATS:EZBC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.49. Approximately 78,970 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

