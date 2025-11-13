iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IWMW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.5403 and last traded at $40.54. 6,426 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.4622.
iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.2%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.03.
About iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
The iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a fund-of-funds that employs a covered call strategy on the Russell 2000 index for income, focusing on small-cap US stocks. The fund aims to distribute monthly income from option premiums and dividends.
