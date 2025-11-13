Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $4.09. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- C3.ai’s Reset: Why New Leadership Could Spark a Turnaround
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.