Plurilock Security (CVE:PLUR) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Plurilock Security Inc. (CVE:PLUR – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 84,042 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 130,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Plurilock Security Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$16.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Plurilock Security Company Profile

Plurilock Security Inc operates an identity-centric cybersecurity company in the United States, India, and Canada. The company operates in two divisions, Technology and Solutions. It offers Plurilock DEFEND, Plurilock DEFEND, an enterprise continuous authentication platform that confirms user identity or alerts security teams to detected compromises in real time; Plurilock AI DLP that helps in data loss prevention and cloud security; and Plurilock AI Cloud that provides access management, email data security, and compliance for cloud environments.

