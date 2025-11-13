Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 61,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 78,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
