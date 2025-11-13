iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF $IBIF Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 1.64% of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter.

IBIF stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $26.67.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2029 Term TIPS ETF (IBIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2029. The fund will terminate in October 2029 IBIF was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

