Boston Partners Has $87.99 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.47% of FirstCash worth $87,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 32.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $455,521.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,314.48. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $4,315,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 901,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,673,152.06. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $161.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day moving average is $140.30. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.24 and a 12-month high of $166.08.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $935.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

