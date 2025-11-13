CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.