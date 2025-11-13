CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,441,000 after buying an additional 1,880,984 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,162,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.