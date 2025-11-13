CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.15.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
